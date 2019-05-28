<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gennaro Gattuso has stepped down as head coach of AC Milan, with the former Rossoneri midfielder taking the “painful” decision to walk away from the club.

The 41-year-old had been tied to a contract through to 2021.

He has, however, opted to cancel that agreement and pass the managerial baton at San Siro on to somebody else.

Gattuso admits he has not found it easy to sever ties with a side that he spent 13 memorable years with as a player, but he believes change is best for all concerned.

He told Repubblica: “Deciding to leave Milan’s bench is not easy. But it’s a decision I had to make.

“There was not a precise moment in which I made it, it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team that for me will never be like the others. Months that I lived with great passion, unforgettable months.

“Mine is a painful but thoughtful choice.

“Am I giving up a two-year contract? Yes, because my story with Milan can never be a question of money.”