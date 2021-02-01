



Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has described himself as a man sacrificed on daily basis to get the best out of the Italian team.

The Azzurri bounced back from a defeat to Hellas Verona with a controlled performance against Parma, as Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano gave them a 2-0 win at the Diego Maradona.

“I never had the perception that this team didn’t follow me,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after the match.

“Otherwise, I would have presented it to the club.”

He said the matches against Parma are always tough and was happy with the performance.

“Playing against Parma is not easy,” he continued. “They always come to press high. We played well and I liked the team.

“We smelled the danger when it happened, I saw a real performance even if it had less technique than usual.”

The rumours of his job being uncertain has not gone unnoticed for the coach, but he claims he doesn’t read the stories.





“I’m being slaughtered every day, it seems like we are second to bottom,” he said. “Some criticism can be for the players, but I don’t read what they say.

“Now we have won, but if I lose the next two, we are up for discussion again.”

The coach continued to say he was ‘disappointed’ by the current situation at the Partenopei, but stressed his relationship with President Aurelio De Laurentiis has always been good.

“It has always been a good relationship, but I can’t deny that after the last 15 to 20 days, there has been some disappointment on my part for everything that has happened.

“I’m not a hypocrite. But there’s great respect. He never made me miss out on anything. I’m an employee of his, I asked him for [Tiemoue] Bakayoko and he gave him to me, there’s great respect.

“But it was badly managed in my opinion, full stop. I didn’t allow myself to sit down with other teams. They called me, but I didn’t go.

“I skipped some appointments, I didn’t introduce myself, being the correct person that I am.”