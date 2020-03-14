<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has been using Whatsapp to send his players workout plans whilst Italy is in lock-down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gattuso, who was appointed manager of Napoli in December 2019, has also given his players five days rest as Italy tries to contain the COVID-19 virus from spreading.

The players have been advised to stay at home with family and carry out individual workout plans that have seen sent to them via Whatsapp.

Club doctors and technicians are also using the SMS app to send the team the most up-to-date information and advice on how to remain safe and fit during the Serie A and Champions League hiatus, reported Corriere dello Sport.





Italy has more than 17,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths from coronavirus. It has been one of the most severely effected countries in the world by the COVID-19 outbreak and was one of the first countries to stage sporting events behind closed doors and eventually suspend them.

Serie A – much like other European leagues – may not be concluded due to the outbreak of the virus which has left clubs such as Napoli unsure about the near future.

As it stands, the Italian division is set to return on April 3 but the Italian football federation have stated that it may be postponed longer and the season could remain unfinished.

There is plenty of football still to be completed, with 12 full rounds of matches still to be played, plus another four fixtures which have been postponed, and the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.