



Former Genk striker Dietar Van Tornhout believes Paul Onuachu has what it takes to excel in the Italian top flight.

Onuachu has been linked with a number of club in Europe following his scintillating form in the Belgian Pro League.





The Nigeria international has scored 26 goals in 31 league appearances for John van den Brom’s side this season.

“Maybe it is already being discussed in Italy, but I recommend Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu,” Van Tornhout told voetbalniews.be.

”He’s very good. He’s a tall player of about 2 meters and a name to keep an eye on.”