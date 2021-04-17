



Genk sports director has said the Belgian club believe they will post their biggest outgoing transfer with the sale of Paul Onuachu.

HLN has put a 25 million Euros price on the league’s leading scorer.

But the demand for the 26-year-old striker, who has so far scored 27 goals in the regular season, will mean Genk could even get far more for the player they signed for six million Euros two seasons ago.





Genk sports director Dimitri De Condé said Onuachu could well be the club’s transfer sale.

He told RTBF: “I’m not going to give concrete figures. But 20 million Euros is no exaggeration. And yes, we think we have the largest outgoing transfer in the history of the club.”