Genk deny Atletico Madrid interested in Paul Onuachu

According to ‘HBVL’, Genk have not received an offer from Atletico Madrid to get hold of the Nigerian striker. That said, they have not ruled out possible interest in him in the future.

Atletico Madrid have not finished with buying strikers, far from it. After the arrival of Griezmann and Cunha, everything seemed to indicate that that would be that, but that is far from the case.

‘Los Colchoneros’ had their eyes on the Genk striker Paul Onuachu. His physical qualities are what attracted the attention of Diego Simeone. He has also had a terrific start to the season with no fewer than nine goals.

However, as ‘HBVL’ reports, the Belgians have denied that Atletico Madrid have approached them. That said, Atletico could go after him again in the future.

The price of his signing would be around 20 million euros and Genk reportedly would not have so many tools and possibilities to stop his exit. He is their best footballer and he would not occupy a non-EU spot.