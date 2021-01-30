



Genk technical director Dimitri Conde admits it will be tough to keep Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu at the club for a long time, but is adamant they will do everything to retain the services of the striker.

Onuachu has attracted interests from a number of top clubs in Europe this season following his impressive performances for Genk.

The 27-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided two assists in 23 league appearances for the club.

“He’s 27. He’s a top scorer. It’s not a goal to sell him on. But if he continues to perform like this, of course we will do everything we can to keep him. But there will be a lot of interest”, says De Condé in HLN.





Conde also believes Onuachu, who joined Genk from Norwegian club FC Midtylland two years ago has what it takes to excel in any league in the world.

“Paul Onuachu will score everywhere, also in the Premier League. He will even be on the list of top clubs if they search for his type of striker to complement their core,”He stated.

“In the Champions League he played strong against Liverpool last year, which has a fantastic defence. That was his reference game; even Jürgen Klopp said afterwards that they were having a hard time with Paul.”