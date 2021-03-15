



Genk manager John van den Brom praised Paul Onuachu after the forward inspired the club to victory against Anderlecht in Sunday’s Belgian Cup semi-final clash.

Onuachu scored once as Genk recorded a 2-1 win against Vincent Kompany’s men at the Lotto Park.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the Smurfs in the 17th minute of the encounter.

Matt Miaga conceded an own goal a minute before the hour mark to firmly put Genk in control of the game.





Van den Brom’s side managed to see the game out after Adrien Trebel reduced the deficit 17 minutes from time.

“For once, we were lucky. We had the game in hand at the beginning. We were lucky to have Onuachu in the 16 meters,”he said after the game.

“There was a bit of pressure after Trebel’s goal but I saw that my team was physically in order at the end of the match”

Onuachu has now scored 27 goals and recorded two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

Genk will face Standard Liege in the final of the Belgian Cup.