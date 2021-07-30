Genk boss defends struggling Paul Onuachu

KRC Genk manager John van den Brom has defended Paul Onuachu after he was criticised for his poor start to the season.

Onuachu emerged top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 33 goals and five assists in 38 league appearances.

The Nigeria international however failed to replicate such devastating form in Genk’s Super Cup defeat to Club Brugge and league opener against Standard Liege.

He was widely criticised for his poor display in the 1-1 away draw against Standard Liege last week after he was replaced by Cyriel Dessers a minute before the hour mark.

Dessers later provided the assist for Theo Boganda’s late equaliser.

Van den Brom has however backed the 27-year-old to regain top form in subsequent outings.

“A good Onuachu puts two or three against the Standard. Now it didn’t work,” the gaffer said ahead of Friday’s home game against KV Oostende.

“It can happen. Remember he has only been training for two and a half weeks.”