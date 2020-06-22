



Lobi Stars coach Gbenga Ogunbote has called on Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players to seize their Super Eagles opportunities when they come.

The national team has been dominated by foreign-based players since the arrival of Gernot Rohr, as the Franco-German tactician claimed the best of Nigerian players play abroad.

Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only consistent home-based player in the national team under the 66-year-old.

Rohr, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been mandated to watch more domestic league games in order to discover talents for the national team.

Ogunbote, who has previously coached Sunshine Stars, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers, has praised the directives and urged the NPFL stars to be ready to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

“Every player, either home-based or playing abroad has a right to represent the nation as long as he is a Nigerian,” Ogunbote told the Guardian.

“The news that NPFL players will be watched during league games is interesting and very good. Before now, the coaching crew of the Super Eagles never had confidence in the domestic league players.





“It is a question of time and we will see to whether the players are of good quality or not. I know the Eagles’ coaching crew would be convinced because we have very good players in the domestic league.

“The truth is that before now, the domestic players used to have a lot of publicity at home playing for the national team. But when they are not being considered again, of course, the next thing is to go for trials in Europe on their own.

“At least with the new development, the local league players once again have the opportunity to not only sell themselves to the Eagles’ coaching crew but also play their way to clubs in Europe. Therefore, my advice to them is to take this opportunity.

“They need to grab this opportunity as long as it is on a level playing field with the foreign-based players and make good use of it.

“The NPFL players need to know fully well that for them to be part of top-flight leagues in Europe, they need to do more by displacing their counterparts from Europe for Eagles shirts and make it their own permanently. But this can only come through hard work.”

Rohr led the Super Eagles to finish third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and will be expected to strengthen his squad with more home-based players during the Afcon qualifiers.