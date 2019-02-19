



Rangers International F.C manager Gbenga Ogunbote says his side’s NPFL matchday-10 clash with Wikki Tourist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday is a ‘must win’ game for the ‘Flying Antelopes’.

Ogunbote’s team still fresh from their 1-1 away draw against Tunisian giants, C.S Sfaxien in the CAF Confederations Cup last Saturday, will be aiming for their second win in four consecutive games against the ‘Elephants’ from Bauchi who are currently placed sixth on Group A of the NPFL abridged league.

The former Shooting Stars and Sunshine Stars manager believes that a win against Wikki Tourist will boost his side’s confidence ahead of their CAF Cknfederation Cup matchday-3 clash against Etoile Du Sahel in Tunisia on Sunday.

“No doubt, we are condemned to win as anything less will not be good for us going into the continent at the weekend,” Ogunbote said in his pre-match interview ahead of the game on Wednesday.

“We are not under any pressure as we hope to play our game and expect the best and God’s grace.

“Wikki may have played more matches than us but they are ahead of us on the log, so we have to be at our best to get the much-needed result that will place us where we rightly belong. It will be a tough match no doubt.”

Rangers with two wins and a defeat from their opening three games in the NPFL are currently 11th in Group A of the abridged league with six points.