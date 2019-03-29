<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC are temporary occupants of the top spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group A standings.

This is according to Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote, who guided his side to an emphatic 5-2 dispatch of Remo Stars in Enugu on Sunday, a win that took them to third on the log.

It was the first time in Group A that a team would score five goals in a game this season and that in its own is a message of intent to the group’s high-flyers.

Same message was reiterated and well articulated by team’s Ogunbote who in his often confident disposition asserted that his team are coming to claim their rightful place.

“The fortunate thing is that we are looking for the first three. After that, we have the Super Six where we will have the true champions,” Ogunbote told the league’s official website.

“Be it as it may, I want to tell you that I still see MFM as the temporary occupants of that position so by the time we must have taken some of our outstanding games.

“Then we will occupy our rightful position.”

MFM have never won the NPFL title, while Rangers have clinched the trophy seven times.