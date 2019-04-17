<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote says he is not expecting his players to lower their guard as they attempt to beat Lobi Stars in the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The Flying Antelopes suffered consecutive losses to the Pride of Benue last season while Solomon Ogbeide’s men secured a valuable draw in 2017 in Enugu before beating Rangers in Makurdi.

A concerned Ogunbote has urged his players to go full throttle against Lobi Stars regardless of their position in the league table, to ensure that they end the dominance of the Makurdi-based side over them this season.

“I expect a very tough match from Lobi Stars but by God’s grace, we shall earn the needed result to keep us ahead of the chasing pack,” Ogunbote told the club’s media office.

“I have a team that is on the ascendancy and God willing we shall make our fans happy at the end of the match. They have been having their ways against us in the last two or three seasons but it is our turn to hurt them. We may be at the top of the league table but we have to put that aside.

“It was painful that we lost to them twice last season. They also pipped us to the Super Cup but all that is in the past now. The present is that we are determined to pick the three points on Wednesday. We have worked so hard this season and it is just natural that we are rewarded with good results.”

Enugu Rangers are first on the Nigeria Professional Football League Group A table with 27 points from 12 games while Lobi Stars are in the fourth position with 21 points from 14 games.