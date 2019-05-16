<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is thrilled to see his side secure a play-off spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following Wednesday’s hard fought 1-0 home win against Bendel Insurance.

Substitute Felix Ogbuke scored the decisive goal for the Flying Antelopes five minutes from time.

“It was a great match that was very difficult because we failed to take most of the chances we created earlier in the game,” Ogunbote told reporters after the game.

“No doubt, injuries to key players to a large extent worked against us as some of the fielded players were playing with one form of injury or the other. We are very glad that the super-six ticket is in the bag.

“We hope to give our last home match all the attention it deserves while believing that some of our injured players will be back by then and strengthen the team going into the end of season championship to challenge for the top spot.”

The vital home win meant that Ogunbote’s men have extended their lead at the top of the NPFL Group A table to seven points, ahead of second-placed Lobi Stars, who have a tough away duel against Rivers United in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The top three teams in Group A and Group B will do battle in the play-off to determine the champion for the 2018-2019 NPFL season.