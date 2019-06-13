<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has expressed his delight after his team confirmed their Caf Confederation Cup ticket from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes beat Ifeanyi Ubah 4-2 in their last match of the play-offs. They also waited for the outcome of the Enyimba and Akwa United fixture to be sure of their fate.

Thankfully for the Flying Antelopes, coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men got the job done with a big win over the Promise Keepers.

“It was a good game as our opponents gave a good account of themselves but we thank God for the victory which has enabled us to get a continental ticket as Enyimba have done us a favour, as it were,” Ogunbote told the club’s official website.

“No doubt, the injuries in our team were huge and it took its toll on us and the chances we had in this play-off.

“We hope that before the start of the new season, we should have overcome the series of injuries and challenges very well for the continental shield,” the coach added.

The Flying Antelopes received eight points from five games and finished third on the log behind champions Enyimba and second-placed Kano Pillars in the just concluded championship play-offs.