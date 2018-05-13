Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has warned his players to be cautious against Akwa United in their Sunday league tie.

The Flying Antelopes spanked Wikki Tourists 3-0 two weeks ago to halt their two successive home draws against Kwara United and MFM and Ogunbote in his final words to the players ahead of the tie urged them to be careful against the Promise Keepers but strive to take their chances.

“It was important that we continue with our unbeaten record but we must learn to be careful against Akwa United who are also eager to claim loss points,” Ogunbote said.

“I have told them that they must learn to take their chances but that they should not throw caution into the wind in our quest to get a home win.

“We did well against Wikki Tourists in both matches and it is expected that we carry on from that when we play Akwa United. We know that it is only three points that will be ideal for us but we must not give them room to hurt us through a counterattack.”

Enugu Rangers are sixth in the league log with 29 points from 20 games ahead of their tie with Akwa United billed for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.