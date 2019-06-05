<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has expressed his disappointment with their unimpressive start in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) play-offs against Enyimba on Tuesday.

Despite creating more chances than the People’s Elephant, the Flying Antelopes were undone by their poor finishing in the final third as they were condemned to a lone defeat by Enyimba at the Agege Stadium.

Joseph Osadiaye got the only goal in Tuesday’s Oriental Derby and Ogunbote has described the opening-day defeat as a ‘sad loss’.

“It was indeed a sad loss. We paid dearly for our wastefulness today (Tuesday),” the Rangers’ gaffer said during his post-match interview.

“They had fewer chances and converted one and that was what decided that match.

“‘We hope to come out better in our next encounter and keep our hope of ending the play-off in an appreciable position.”

Rangers will be up against Lobi Stars in their next fixture in the Super Six.

During the regular season, coach Ogunbote’s men could not beat Lobi; drawing at home in Enugu and losing in Markurdi against the NPFL defending champions

Unlike the Flying Antelopes, the Pride of Benue got off to a flying start in the play-offs; beating Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 to top the log after the first round of matches.