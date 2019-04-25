<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers Int’l FC head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has been discussing his future and the 2016 Aiteo Cup winner has hinted he is open to bigger opportunities away from the Enugu based side.

Ogunbote, who is in his second season with the Flying Antelopes since dumping Enyimba, has since his profile further rise and recently was honored as Coach of the Year (Men) by the NFF.

In a chat, the former 3SC and Sunshine Stars gaffer expressed optimism, his career path will continue to be on an upward trajectory, as long as he stays “relevant”.