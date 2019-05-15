<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers International FC of Enugu technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote has tagged his side’s matchday 20 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash against Bendel Insurance as a decider for Flying Antelopes’ Super-Six play-off qualification.

The Flying Antelopes are currently occupying the top position in the Group A in the abridged league format with 34 points and a win over Insurance on Wednesday will automatically seal their Super-Six qualification.

Insurance stopped Rangers’ 12 games unbeaten when both teams met in the first leg encounter in Benin City but Rangers won’t wait for long to aim for revenge.

“I think it’s an important game for us. It’s a match that will give us a qualification ticket to the ‘Super-Six’ so we will give all the attention it requires and by God’ grace, we will get it right. Yes, we have injury worries but I think we still have a few players to play the game for us because we are bound to play. With the few strong legs we still have, we shall get the needed result,” Ogunbote said.

He further said: “All I know is that whenever any team is to play Rangers, they prepare extra hard to contain us. I am not bothered by the number of Enugu boys in Insurance or the fact that their coach formally worked here. All we are set to do is work harder to overcome whatever they shall come up with on match day. It will be a grudge match as we hope to take our pound of flesh looking back at the way and manner we lost in Benin.