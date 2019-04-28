<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has revealed that his team is battling with the twin problem of fatigue and a long list of injuries.

Ogunbote‘s disclosure is coming ahead of the highly-anticipated Oriental Derby clash between the Flying Antelopes and their fierce rivals Enyimba in Aba next weekend.

Speaking after his team qualified for the final of the Enugu State FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Nigeria National League side, Lamrey United, Ogunbote confessed that injured players are now being used for matches.

”We were affected by fatigue as we have played a lot of matches this week and my 16 players are down at the moment.

”I was forced to introduce some of my players who are nursing injuries… We want to win the trophy as we are hungry for it, so the players will still play with knocks,” Ogunbote told the club’s official site.

Rangers are the defending champions of the FA Cup and they are also leading Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).