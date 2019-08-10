<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Gazisehir Gaziantep have announced the signing of Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Kayode on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kayode will be aiming to revive his career in Turkey after enduring a torrid spell in Ukraine where he scored just a goal last season.

The 26-year-old played 16 matches for the Miners in the 2018-19 campaign, including 10 games in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The former Austria Wien talisman becomes the fifth African star to join Marius Sumudica’s team this summer after Cameroon’s Jean Kana-Biyik, Mali’s Souleymane Diarra, Ghana duo of Abdul Aziz Tetteh and Raman Chibsah.

Kayode is expected to prove his fitness ahead of Gazisehir Gaziantep’s league opening fixture against Victor Moses’ Fenerbahce on August 19.