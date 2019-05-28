<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed his exit from AC Milan this summer.

The manager confirmed his decision to quit the club after failing to qualify for the Champions League, according to the report in the La Repubblica.

“Deciding to leave the Milan bench isn’t easy, but it’s a decision I had to make,” Gattuso told La Repubblica.

“There wasn’t a precise moment when I came to this decision: it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team who, for me, will never be like the others.

“They’re months that I lived through with great passion, unforgettable months. It’s a painful choice but a considered one.”

Along with Gattuso, sports director Leonardo could also leave this week.

Gattuso managed Milan for two seasons spanning from 2017-2019 and in those seasons he failed to qualify for the Champions League.