Gary Neville has been discussing why he thinks Brendan Rodgers would be an excellent choice to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

Rodgers has impressed since taking over a Leicester City boss last February, with his exciting young Foxes side sitting in third place in the table after 10 games, and doing so by playing some eye-catching attacking football.

Rodgers was previously appointed as Liverpool boss at just 39 years old, and led the club to within a whisker of winning the Premier League title in 2013/14.

However, his Anfield reign began to unravel thereafter and he was ultimately sacked in October 2015, moving north of the border to rebuild his reputation with Celtic.

Rodgers would win consecutive domestic trebles in Scotland, before the lure of the bright lights of the Premier League brought him to the King Power as Claude Puel’s replacement earlier this year.

With the Northern Irishman’s side flying high, the 46-year-old is once again being recognised as one of the top young coahces in the game, and Neville believes his clear playing style and ability to improve players makes his the perfect candidate to replace Guardiola, whenever the serial winning Catalonian decides to leave the Etihad.

“I think if you look at what he achieved at Liverpool and then Celtic and now what he is doing at Leicester, we always talk about international coaches having philosophies and values, but he improves teams and plays great football,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He is quite innovative and he does seem to be a great coach, the players enjoy working with him, and I’m asking the question now, why wouldn’t he be seen as a coach of one of the big clubs?

“You look at Manchester City changing to Pep Guardiola and you probably won’t see Brendan Rodgers‘ name linked with that job because people at the club will be thinking, maybe, someone else.

“But why not? If you look at what he’s done in terms of the football he plays and the improvement he has on players on the pitch.”