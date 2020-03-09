<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United star, Gary Neville, believes Odion Ighalo will have a better impact at Old Trafford than Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The Nigerian striker has hit the ground running since sealing a stunning January move from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former Watford striker has scored three goals in seven appearances, including his brace in their FA Cup victory against Derby County last Thursday.





Neville feels the 30-year-old, who has been a long-term United fan, will have a better influence at Old Trafford than Lukaku and Sanchez who now ply their trades in Italy with Inter Milan.

“A player with desperation and work ethic with less talent will do better at any club than a player that’s got more talent than we’ve had at Manchester United,” Neville said on Sky Sports.