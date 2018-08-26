Gary Neville says Manchester United need “a big game” to get back on track after defeat to Brighton ahead of Monday’s clash against Tottenham.

United were beaten 3-2 by Chris Hughton’s side last weekend and were largely outplayed by Brighton.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the football pundit believes United need a big result to help them refocus, and Tottenham could prove to be the perfect opponents.

“The noise at the moment surrounding United is what everyone’s concentrating on, but just looking at it as a match and Spurs’ history coming to Manchester United – they haven’t turned up in the last two or three years,” Neville said.

“United cannot be anywhere near where they were at Brighton on Sunday. I think this is what they need, they need a big game, they need a big opponent and Tottenham have been friendly opponents at Old Trafford in the last few years.

“I suppose everyone will be queuing up to watch the game in the hope Man United lose, in the hope they can put another nail in the coffin.

“That’s the sort of sense of feeling around the club at the moment, not being helped at times by the performances. You can talk about Jose’s press conferences, the mistakes the team has made, but the only thing that will put it right is to win. The players have that in their hands on Monday.”

United have won 21 of their 26 home Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L2) – winning each of the last four without conceding a goal – and Neville says Tottenham need to find another way to beat Mourinho’s side.

“Tottenham have to turn up, and if they do it’ll be a very difficult game for Manchester United,” he added.

“I think what he’ll be asking is – of course sorting the tactics and set-pieces – but the biggest question he will be asking his players is whether they have the mentality, whether they can go out there and play like Spurs can, and have in the last two or three years, or whether they will wilt again which they have done, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s the same players as last season, they’ll have the same memories of last season, but they will have to do it very differently.”