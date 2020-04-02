<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gary Neville has likened Sir Alex Ferguson’s approach to recruitment at Manchester United to Pep Guardiola’s methods at Manchester City.

Neville played his entire career at Old Trafford under Ferguson, who refreshed his squad numerous times over a 27-year reign at the club.

Talking to Sky Sports, Neville has offered an insight into Ferguson’s thinking when it came to the transfer market.

“There were three categories,” Neville said. “His policy was to promote youth wherever possible, that was number one before he even looked at the external market.

“Number two was to look at the best in the Premier League, those he could trust, and still have growth and be with the club for a long time. Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie.





“And then he always wanted emerging international talent that could come over to Manchester, that he could work with and develop into great players. Nemanja Vidic, Peter Schmeichel, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He very rarely ventured into the world of buying the complete star, and it’s not far off Pep Guardiola’s tactic with Manchester City right now.”

Ferguson was also decisive when it came to moving star names on.

Neville added: “In terms of selling players, he would get rid when they either weren’t good enough or when he felt they were questioning his control. He was ruthless on that.

“United’s strategy was like a very slow conveyor belt. A few would come in, and a few would leave. Nevermore than a handful each season, never a massive adaptation of the squad.

“It was controlled, with six or seven young players, 10 in the middle, and three or four that were in their 30s. Every club that has had a dynasty has had that stability of players.”