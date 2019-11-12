<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gareth Southgate has made the right decision in dropping Raheem Sterling following his altercation with Joe Gomez, according to Gary Neville.

Sterling will not play in England’s European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday due to an incident at their St George’s Park training complex.

Southgate said “emotions were still raw” after Sterling clashed with Gomez towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Former England full-back Neville believes Southgate has acted decisively to prevent any further dressing-room unrest on a matter concerning such a high-profile player.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I’ve been involved in quite a few of these things over the years with England and there is no right or wrong in a way, in the sense that I’ve seen managers sweep it under the carpet, and try to keep a low profile on these sorts of things.

“I’ve also seen managers go public, as Gareth has. What I would say is that the decision that Gareth has made… I feel like it’s the right one without knowing the detail of what’s gone on.

“There’s nothing worse than sweeping it under the carpet, and then all the players going back to their own rooms they all share together, and having that feeling that they’re all talking about you being weak, and that you’ve not dealt with it because he’s a big player and that he’s shied away from a big decision.

“So I feel that it’s the right decision. Ultimately, if it’s an incident that’s happened in front of the rest of the squad that couldn’t be dealt with internally and there was a breach of discipline then the manager has to act.

“Sometimes it can cause you some problems down the line, because players can then go back to their own rooms, and say ‘the manager’s been harsh, there – he’s one of our best mates, he’s one of our best players.

“But at least, if you’re the manager, you know you’ve made the right decision based upon your principles and your values – that’s what you should go with.

“I’ve seen incidents like this dealt with in both ways with England and there is no ideal because it’s so public and the media want their pound of flesh, including ourselves. But the reality is that these things happen in football, and it will blow over.”

‘He knows he overstepped the mark’