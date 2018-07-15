Former England defender Gary Neville has insisted that France deserved to prevail at the 2018 World Cup.

Les Bleus secured the trophy with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

Didier Deschamps’s side were awarded a controversial penalty via VAR in the first half, and while Neville has challenged the decision, the pundit said that “the best team won”.

“There’s a little bit of a cloud because of the penalty decision in the first half but the best team won,” Neville told ITV.

“To beat an Argentina team with Lionel Messi, a Uruguay side with Luis Suarez, with Diego Godin that also does the horrible stuff, to beat a Belgium side with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku… they’ve come through everything.

“They can win all types of games. They haven’t got just good, skilful players in Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann – players who’ve lit up this World Cup in moments – they’re also tough and resilient.”

France have lifted the trophy for just the second time in their history.