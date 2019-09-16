<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gary Neville has branded Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola a disgrace and urged his former club to no longer negotiate with the Italian.

Raiola brokered the then world record £89 million deal that saw Pogba return to Old Trafford in 2016, with the controversial agent rumoured to have made up to £41 million from the transfer.

Despite also securing moves to Manchester United for two of his other clients Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Raiola has shown little loyalty to the Red Devils, actively trying to secure a move away for Pogba for more than a year now.

Pogba is clearly unsettled in Manchester and admitted in the summer that he would like to move, although no club was able to meet United’s reported £150 million asking price.

With the speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future showing no signs of letting up, Neville has urged United to cut Raiolo out of any negotiations and warned that the Monaco based agent is only interested in securing transfers for his players for his own financial gain.

“[Pogba] wants to leave. He has made it clear,” Neville told Norwegian TV.

“His agent is a disgrace and has been a disgrace all over Europe – not just for Manchester United. They must stop working with him. He doesn’t have the values you want in your club.

“My opinion is that Manchester United need not negotiate with him. He will try to fix a transfer for his player, and will try to take part of the transfer sum himself. That’s how he operates.”