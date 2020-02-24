Gary Lineker has praised Bukayo Saka after making a fine impact against Everton in the Premier League.

Gary Lineker has praised Bukayo Saka after making a fine impact against Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal went up to ninth after a 3-2 win over the Toffees, who had been in fine form under Carlo Ancelotti.

And the Merseyside outfit started off the match perfectly when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an overhead kick after 55 seconds.

The Gunners were in a spot of bother before Mikel Arteta was forced into an early sub.


Sead Kolasinac came off with a shoulder injury for Saka, who made an instant impact.

The 18-year-old whipped in a perfect ball for fellow youngster Eddie Nketiah to score the equaliser.

And Match of the Day host Lineker was full of praise for the youngster on social media.

He tweeted: “Wonderful cross from the very exciting young talent that is Bukayo Saka. Expertly finished too by Eddie Nketiah.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories