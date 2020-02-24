<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gary Lineker has praised Bukayo Saka after making a fine impact against Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal went up to ninth after a 3-2 win over the Toffees, who had been in fine form under Carlo Ancelotti.

And the Merseyside outfit started off the match perfectly when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an overhead kick after 55 seconds.

The Gunners were in a spot of bother before Mikel Arteta was forced into an early sub.





Sead Kolasinac came off with a shoulder injury for Saka, who made an instant impact.

The 18-year-old whipped in a perfect ball for fellow youngster Eddie Nketiah to score the equaliser.

And Match of the Day host Lineker was full of praise for the youngster on social media.

He tweeted: “Wonderful cross from the very exciting young talent that is Bukayo Saka. Expertly finished too by Eddie Nketiah.”