Gary Lineker has praised Bukayo Saka after making a fine impact against Everton in the Premier League.
Arsenal went up to ninth after a 3-2 win over the Toffees, who had been in fine form under Carlo Ancelotti.
And the Merseyside outfit started off the match perfectly when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an overhead kick after 55 seconds.
The Gunners were in a spot of bother before Mikel Arteta was forced into an early sub.
Sead Kolasinac came off with a shoulder injury for Saka, who made an instant impact.
The 18-year-old whipped in a perfect ball for fellow youngster Eddie Nketiah to score the equaliser.
And Match of the Day host Lineker was full of praise for the youngster on social media.
He tweeted: “Wonderful cross from the very exciting young talent that is Bukayo Saka. Expertly finished too by Eddie Nketiah.”