



Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks says Ademola Lookman has what it takes to save Fulham from relegation this season.

Lookman was the hero for Fulham who pipped Sheffield United at the weekend.

Despite the win against Sheffield, Fulham are still in the relegation zone on 18 points.

And Crooks, named Lookman in his BBC Sport Team of the Week, is confident Lookman’s goals can help Scott Parker’s team beat the drop.





“Fulham on the other hand have started to find the net. Two against Everton recently and another one against Sheffield United, this time by a player who will be crucial to Fulham’s fortunes if they are going to survive in the Premier League.

“Ademola Lookman can score goals and has Fulham’s sights firmly locked on Newcastle with only three points now separating the teams.

“Lookman has the ability to save Scott Parker’s Fulham side.”

Fulham’s next Premier League fixture is a London derby against Crystal Palace.