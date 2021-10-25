Garry Carmody: Leon Balogun should be rewarded with a new Rangers contract

Rangers Review columnist Garry Carmody believes Leon Balogun deserves to be rewarded with a new contract following his impressive displays for the club this season.

Balogun, who linked up with the Gers on July 24, 2020 has been one of the top performers for the Scottish Premiership champions since his arrival at the club.

The 33-year-old’s contract will expire next summer but Carmody wants the centre-back to remain at the club beyond this season

“Central defence is one area that may come under particular scrutiny next summer. Will Goldson sign a new contract or look to move down south? Will Balogun sign a new contract? Will Katic return from loan? Will Simpson turn around his Rangers career or will the club look to move him on? If it’s true that you build from the back, that’s a concerning number of unknowns to have on the horizon,”writes Carmody.

“Steven Gerrard’s men should give an easy answer to one of those questions and sign Balogun up for another year.

“He thrives in a Rangers shirt. He has discussed his passion and enjoyment of playing for the club, particularly in the midst of taking the knee and the support he received. Turning 34 as his contract ends and may not be suited to play every week, but his experience could be vital as new players arrive.

“He currently plays in every game but has also shown he is suited to rotating and could continue doing that when the squad once more has a full complement of centre-backs.

“It’s a big compliment to Balogun that Rangers will lose him, Aribo and Bassey to the African Cup of Nations in January, and his loss will be as big to the team as that of Aribo.”