England manager Gareth Southgate believes he has enough attacking talent at his disposal as they face Czech Republic tonight in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Victory against the Czech Republic in Prague night will assure the Three Lions of their place in the tournament next year.

Southgate, however, told the media ahead of the game that, only Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling and Captain Harry Kane have been guaranteed a place in the starting line up.

He also added that Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham who ditched Nigeria to represent England is pushing hard to get into the team, after scoring eight premier league goals this season

“So, I don’t think it matters what our starting three is. Clearly, at the moment Raheem and Harry, their numbers are incredible and the consistency of their performance is, but the rest can be down to performance at any given time.

“And how we see the guys in training and their physical level. These guys know that Tammy coming through is going to push that,” Southgate said.

“I’ve always said that in tournaments that I played in, we always pinned our hopes on one player or two players.

“Then there was an injury, a drama, and a crisis and you need players to be able to start games and you need players who are able to come on and make a difference in games.