Gareth Southgate is in talks regarding a new contract with England, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reports negotiations are advancing between Southgate and the FA over an improved and extended contract.

The new deal would see the England manager given a significant pay rise, and also extend his reign to include the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FA bosses are keen to reward Southgate for England’s success in Russia, where the team reached the World Cup semi-finals, as well as tighten the terms of the contract so both he and the FA have more security, with it harder for a club side to poach him.

Southgate’s current deal expires in 2020, and Sky Sports reports the matter will be discussed by the FA Board in a meeting on Thursday, but no decision or vote will be taken.

Thursday’s meeting is more a matter of a progress report, and an outline of the terms being discussed, to keep Board members abreast of the situation.

FA CEO Martin Glenn said at the start of last month he wanted to sit down and discuss a new deal with Southgate as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Southgate said a fortnight ago that initial discussions had been held.