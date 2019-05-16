Gareth Southgate has revealed that it wasn’t a hard decision to leave Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw out of his England squad for the Nations League finals, insisting Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose are ahead of him.
When asked if it was a tough decision to omit Shaw, United’s Player of the Year, Southgate told reporters: “No, I think Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose have been excellent.
“They’re ahead and have played particularly well. They’ve given everything for the England shirt.”
