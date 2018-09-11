England boss Gareth Southgate has refused to commit his future to the Three Lions beyond Euro 2020.

Southgate will see his current deal with England expire at the end of the European Championships in 2020, and the former centre-back is seemingly in no rush to open talks over a fresh contract.

The 48-year-old has been widely praised for his work at the helm, having led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, Southgate has thrown his long-term future into doubt ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly with Switzerland.

“First and foremost, I’m 100% focused on this job, nothing else. I am under contract, I have two years, you know that leads to a European Championship, which we have games at Wembley [in] which is going to be a brilliant experience,” Southgate told reporters.

“That is my pure focus. I know absolutely what comes with the job so anything that suggests there’s a problem with what surrounds the job, and the focus and attention of it, absolutely no problem at all.

“I want to be in games that matter, I believe I’ve been through an experience that is as pressured as you’re ever going to face at any club or international team in getting through a World Cup, so I’m totally comfortable with that, and what’s beyond that is to be decided.

“For me, I’m under contract, I’m enjoying the role, I love the challenge of it and that’s it really. I think in the end it’s not something that’s right to discuss publicly.

“I think it’s the right thing to focus on the job, and I’m sure, as and when there’s anything to update, we will do that.”