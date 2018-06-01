Gareth Southgate has given his full support to Raheem Sterling after the Manchester City forward was pictured with a tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his leg.

Sterling posted an image of himself training with his England team-mates at St George’s Park, with a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right calf visible.

The 23-year-old insists the tattoo has a “deeper meaning” and defended himself through an Instagram post, which read: “When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished.”

Southgate has backed Sterling and insists the Manchester City winger is fully focused on the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

“Raheem is a very strong character. He is focused on his football. I’ve had a good, deep conversation with him just to see how we was with everything,” said Southgate.

“He knows he’s got our support. He understands how some people have perceived the tattoo. In my view a tattoo is like any work of art – it is a very individual meaning, the intent is all with the individual and person.

“What has been clear from his own statement and his own experience is that he is not somebody that supports, or wants to promote, guns in the way that was perceived at first.

“It was something he has had to get on with this week but he is a very strong individual and he’s looking forward to the game.”