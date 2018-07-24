England manager Gareth Southgate
Getty Images

England’s Gareth Southgate, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2018.

Shortlist

Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) – Juventus
Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) – Russia national team
Zlatko Dalic (CRO) – Croatia national team
Didier Deschamps (FRA) – France national team
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Roberto Martinez (ESP) – Belgium national team
Diego Simeone (ARG) – Atletico Madrid
Gareth Southgate (ENG) – England national team
Ernesto Valverde (ESP) – Barcelona
Zinedine Zidane (FRA) – Real Madrid

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR