England’s Gareth Southgate, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2018.
Shortlist
Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) – Juventus
Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) – Russia national team
Zlatko Dalic (CRO) – Croatia national team
Didier Deschamps (FRA) – France national team
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Roberto Martinez (ESP) – Belgium national team
Diego Simeone (ARG) – Atletico Madrid
Gareth Southgate (ENG) – England national team
Ernesto Valverde (ESP) – Barcelona
Zinedine Zidane (FRA) – Real Madrid
