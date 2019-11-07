<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

​England manager Gareth Southgate has named Chelsea youngsters, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori into the 27-man squad for the final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo later this month.

Both players were part of the squad for last month’s qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Although Fikayo is yet to make his competitive debut for the Three Lions, Abraham came on in the dying minutes aganst Czech Republic.

There is a recall for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is named for the first time since recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Euro 2020 group stage draw will take place in Bucharest on 30 November, before the full line-up of competing nations is actually known.

The first 20 teams will be the qualifying group winners and runners-up, with the last four to contest a playoff mini-tournament in March.

The Montenegro game will be England’s 1,000th senior men’s international. In celebration, every player will wear a shirt with their own unique ‘legacy number’, denoting their individual position among the 1,244 players to have represented the team over the last 147 years.

England missed the chance to secure early Euro 2020 qualification during the October international break, but just a point against Montenegro at Wembley on 14 November will do it.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Fabian Delph (Everton)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)