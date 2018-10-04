



Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract which will see him remain as England boss until the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate, whose previous deal was due to end after Euro 2020, led his team to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years this summer in Russia.

He has agreed improved terms, which will see his salary increase to a reported £3m a year.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments,” he said.

His assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to 2022.

England’s next match is away to Croatia in the Nations League on 12 October.

After initially taking over as caretaker manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce in September 2016, former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back Southgate signed a four-year deal as permanent England boss in November of that year.

He guided England to their best World Cup performance since 1990 as they lost in extra time to Croatia in the semi-finals in Moscow.

Following the tournament, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said the organisation wanted Southgate, who won 57 England caps as a player, to stay beyond Euro 2020.

This new deal will see Southgate remain as England boss until the end of December 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar to be staged in the winter.

Southgate’s previous contract was understood to be worth £1.8m a year, with performance bonuses taking it closer to the £2.5m his predecessors Allardyce and Roy Hodgson are believed to have been on.

Italian Fabio Capello earned £4m a year during his spell as England boss from 2008 to 2012.