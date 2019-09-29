<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





England manager Gareth Southgate is Tottenham’s top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Star.

The former Middlesbrough manager has done a great job with the England national team and led them to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

England have looked a much better unit with Southgate at the helm, and the report claims that the Tottenham hierarchy see him as the ideal candidate to replace Pochettino.

Spurs have had a difficult start to the season and needed to dig deep for the three points against Southampton. Pochettino had spoken about last season’s Champions League final possibly being his last game for the club, but decided to stay.

The report adds that Tottenham were ready to move for the 49-year-old at the end of last season when Pochettino was unsure about staying.

Southgate’s career has been on the up after taking the England job, however, his time with Boro had some downs too.

The Englishman guided Boro to an eighth-place finish but also saw them get relegated to the Championship. Southgate was sacked by Boro and then joined the England U21s before making the big jump.

There is no guarantee that the England manager would leave the job to take over at Tottenham. However, that situation could change depending on the Three Lions’ performance in the upcoming Euros (h/t Daily Star).