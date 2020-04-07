<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





England manager Gareth Southgate is unhappy with Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

The latter reportedly hosted a “sex party” at his home during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

There is no football and most non-essential workers around the world are encouraged to stay home and lay low.

However, Walker is said to have invited two escorts to his home.





And it was only hours before he made a plea to his supporters to stay home to aid the coronavirus fight.

The Sun claims that Southgate is very angry with Walker and the example he is setting through his behaviour.

The England starter may even be dropped from the squad entirely by Southgate for future games.