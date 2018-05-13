Gareth Bale’s form has given Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a selection headache ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool.

Bale scored twice during Real’s 6-0 rout over Celta Vigo on Saturday and has scored six goals in his last five La Liga starts, including the equaliser in last week’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has started only one of Real’s six knockout Champions League games this season but his performance against Celta ensured he would be considered for a late call-up to the starting line-up.

“It’s better like this, to have everyone firing on all cylinders,” said Zidane.

“Of course now deciding a starting 11 for the final is going to give me a real headache.

“He [Bale] played very well and I’m happy for him, but the important thing is that everyone is in great form heading to the final.”

The final takes place on May 26 in Kyiv’s NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.