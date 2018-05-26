Liverpool have been beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final after two goals from Gareth Bale.

The Welshman scored one of the tournament’s finest ever final goals to end the Reds’ hopes of bringing the trophy back to Merseyside.

Liverpool were rocked 30 minutes into the tie as their talisman Mo Salah left the field in tears with a shoulder injury.

Real Madrid scored their opener at 51 minutes after a gaffe from Reds keeper Lorius Karius allowed Karim Benzema to score.

Bale had only been on the pitch two minutes before he rose in the air to execute a stunning bicycle kick that found the top corner.

His goal put Real Madrid 2-1 up after 64 minutes.

Real Madrid’s victory in Kiev marks the third season in a row they have secured European club football’s biggest prize.