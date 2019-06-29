<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gareth Bale is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and the club want to sell him this summer.

But the problem is, it seems nobody is interested in buying him.

Los Blancos have already signed five new players this summer and their squad is practically bursting at the seams with 37 senior players currently on the books.

Bale is one of roughly a third of the names the LaLiga giants are hoping to offload before pre-season training starts on 8 July.

However, Goal report that there has been a distinct lack of interest in the Welshman’s services meaning as things stand, he is likely to be on the plane to Montreal with the rest of his team-mates for the club’s pre-season tour.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has no room in his plans for Bale but that doesn’t seem to have stopped the 29-year-old from wanting to stay at the Bernabéu and fight for his place.

Perhaps more importantly, the former Southampton and Tottenham star is still under contract until 2022 and is reportedly unwilling to take a pay-cut to move elsewhere.

It’s therefore a war of attrition and the player holds all the cards.