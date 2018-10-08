



Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is among the early nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award as France Football release their list of 30 at staggered intervals throughout the day.

The individual honour, which is European football’s oldest having been awarded every year since 1956, has been won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the past 10 years — with each winning a record five.

Zoom sur les cinq premiers nommés du Ballon d'Or France Football 2018 https://t.co/LHw6FCDYmh — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

But, with France Football releasing five names at a time alphabetically, neither have had their nominations confirmed.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero was the first nominee, followed by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Then came Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final — along with Real Madrid teammate and fellow scorer, Karim Benzema.

Paris Saint-German forward Edinson Cavani completed the quintet.

This award runs alongside FIFA’s The Best, which was won by Luka Modric in September.