Gareth Bale has described Eden Hazard as the best FIFA player at Real Madrid after announcing the launch his brand new esports team, ‘Ellevens Esports’.

Bale is a co-owner of the franchise, which is due to make its competitive debut with a FIFA team at the FIFA eClub World Cup later this month.

The Wales international has unveiled Ellevens Esports in partnership with 38 Entertainment Group, which was founded by former professional footballer Larry Cohen and entrepreneur Jonathan Kark.

And when asked who is the top FIFA player on Real Madrid’s books at the moment, Bale was quick to name Hazard, who joined the club from Chelsea in an £89 million ($116m) deal in the summer of 2019.

“The best FIFA player at Real Madrid has to be Eden Hazard. He has some serious skills – actually, maybe Eden has got what it takes to sign for Ellevens!” he stated.

Bale is now conducting a talent search open to all gamers worldwide, which will offer the chance to join his new team on a professional esports contract.





The four-time Champions League winner said of his latest business venture: “On the pitch, my goal is always to win. With Ellevens Esports, that winning attitude is just as important. There are similarities between football and esports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game.”

“I am looking to recruit a team of world-class players for Ellevens across a variety of games. Unearthing new talent is an exciting part of the process and it’s been really exciting to be involved in selecting our line-up of players so far!”

Bale added on what inspired him to invest in the world of professional esports: “My interest in esports started about two years ago watching Ninja stream Fortnite and as a result, I naturally progressed to watching FIFA and the FIFA Global Series.

“The competitive side was fascinating, so I decided I wanted to provide an opportunity for gamers that take esports seriously and to play for a professional organisation at the highest level.

“I am fortunate enough to have been a professional footballer from a young age playing at some of the world’s best clubs and I feel there were lots of similarities between real-life sport and esports.

“Therefore, I want to provide the best professional environment for gamers around the world and build an esports legacy.”