Gareth Bale has refused to be drawn into talk regarding his next move despite Carlo Ancelotti suggesting he could still have a role to play at Real Madrid.

The Italian head coach left Everton earlier this week to re-take the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his first press conference back in Spain, he suggested that the Welshman would be “coming back” to the club following a spell on-loan with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been suggestions that the North London club could look to extend that deal having seen Bale net 16 goals in what was a rollercoaster season for the Welsh international.

The winger has refused to be drawn into the talk surrounding Ancelotti’s return and a decision on his own future despite admitting that the two shared a great relationship.

Talking at a Wales press conference ahead of the upcoming Euros, Bale said: “I know Carlo Ancelotti, he’s a great manager, I get on with him really well, we had some great times in the past.

“But I haven’t spoken to anybody. I’m not thinking about my future.

“As soon as the Euros finish, I’m sure I’ll have a conversation and then I’ll go from there but I’m not thinking about anything until after the Euros.”





As it happens, Bale was actually one of Ancelotti’s most reliable players during his first spell in charge of Los Blancos.

The two arrived in the same summer of 2013, after the Welshman signed from Tottenham for a world record fee at the time.

In 92 matches under the Italian in Madrid, Bale scored 39 goals including key strikes in the 2014 UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey finals.