Gareth Bale has played down suggestions that he was left angry by Zinedine Zidane’s selection policy at Real Madrid this season.

The Welshman, despite being supposedly down the pecking order under Zidane, has made seven appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

However, reports have claimed that Bale was left “angry” by his manager’s decision to leave him out of the squad for the club’s 2-2 draw with Club Brugge.

Speaking to Wales Online: “I think you play with a lot of emotion. Obviously anger comes into it, but I’m just trying to play football and enjoy it as much as I can and give my best whether I’m here or at Real Madrid.

“Whenever I go on to the pitch I try and give 100% as much as I can to help the team and I’ll continue to do that. I haven’t got anything to clear my mind about. I love meeting up with Wales, everybody knows that. It’s something that I’ve always loved doing. We have a task in hand to try and qualify for the Euros.

“It’s a massive game. We’re looking forward to it, we want to win the game, get the three points and put ourselves right back in the mix.”

The winger was reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in a deal worth £1m a week this summer, only for the transfer to collapse at the 11th hour.

Bale, who played for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to the Bernabeu in 2013, is reportedly open to a return to the Premier League.