<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After a lucrative summer move fell through, Gareth Bale still plans to leave Real Madrid but may only have one exit avenue open.

A departure for Jiangsu Suning appeared to be on the cards before Los Blancos pulled the plug on the deal.

According to a report in AS, Bale still wants to leave and as was the case in the summer, China is the only option available to him.

The story states that the Welshman has neither trained nor played in over a month, despite starring for his country in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

“Bale isn’t injured but he also isn’t available,” coach Zinedine Zidane said recently when asked about the winger’s situation.

He is reportedly aware of how tough it will be to achieve a January exit, meaning the former Tottenham man may have to wait until next summer.

While he is happy to do so, it appears leaving for China next summer will be the only viable move for all concerned.

Bale is unwilling to accept a pay cut on his €17m net per year salary, ruling out almost every side in Europe, Major League Soccer and Qatar.

Those high wages, his worrying injury record and age are all apparently factors which mean only a Chinese club is likely to take the gamble on him.